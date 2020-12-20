Nerlens Noel now latest to fire agent Rich Paul

Another NBA player is parting ways with Rich Paul and Klutch Sports.

Basketball writer Alex Kennedy reported Saturday that Nerlens Noel has ended his relationship with Paul, his longtime agent. Kennedy adds that Paul and Klutch maintain they parted ways with Noel amicably though.

The news comes after another big man fired Paul earlier this month.

Noel, 26, had been represented by Paul the last three years. He infamously turned down a four-year, $70 million offer from the Dallas Mavericks in 2017 but did so under former agent Happy Walters. That ultimately led to Noel’s decision to replace Walters with Paul. Under Paul however, Noel has failed to recoup anywhere close to those earnings. He signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the New York Knicks this offseason. That marked Noel’s biggest single-season salary with Paul as his agent.

Klutch Sports is a juggernaut, headlined by such All-Stars as LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, and John Wall as their top clients. But they have been criticized for allegedly underexposing their less-heralded players. With multiple such players now jumping ship, it definitely makes one wonder if Klutch might be spreading themselves too thin.

Photo: Patriarca12/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 3.0