Nets getting good news on health of important player

Everything finally appears to be coming up roses for the Brooklyn Nets.

Priority Sports founder Mark Bartelstein spoke this week with Brian Lewis of the New York Post and gave an update on the health of Nets marksman Joe Harris. Bartelstein, who is Harris’ agent, revealed that Harris is fully healthy heading into training camp.

“He’s doing great. He’s great,” Bartelstein said of Harris. “He’s 100 percent. He’s in a great place.

“He’s all good. He’s all good,” added Bartelstein. “He’s healthy. He’s in great place. He’s ready to go for sure.”

The 31-year-old Harris missed all but 14 games last year with an ankle injury that he had to undergo multiple surgeries for. That was an underrated factor in Brooklyn’s struggles, as they badly missed the floor-stretching ability of Harris, who is a magnificent 43.9 percent career three-point shooter.

The Nets did acquire Seth Curry at the trade deadline last year to boost their three-point fortunes. But the 6-foot-6 Harris is a taller wing who has higher upside defensively. Harris’ expected return to the floor should also help unlock this lineup strategy that Brooklyn is reportedly considering.