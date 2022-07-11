 Skip to main content
Nets player appears to shade Steve Nash in interview

July 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Steve Nash at a press conference

Steve Nash might as well be one of the “wah wah wah wah” adults from “Charlie Brown,” at least as far as one Brooklyn Nets player is concerned.

After a Summer League game over the weekend, Nets guard Cam Thomas got interviewed by a reporter, who mentioned that Nash was encouraging Thomas to both look for his own shot as well as for his teammates. Thomas responded with a chuckle and an eye roll before saying, “It is what it is.”

Thomas finished with 26 points and seven assists in the Summer League win over Philadelphia. He did only shoot 5-for-17 from the floor though.

The 20-year-old Thomas was an intermittent bright spot for Brooklyn as a rookie last season, averaging 8.5 points per game in 67 total appearances. But Thomas only played 17.5 minutes per contest and has also been the subject of recent trade rumors, which may explain his irritability here.

More concerning however is that Thomas’ apparent disregard for the Nets head coach Nash seems to be part of a greater pattern. Last year, another Nets player reportedly pulled an even more disrespectful move on Nash.

