Nets could trade another key player this offseason?

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may have another driver to contend with on their way out of the players’ parking lot in Brooklyn.

Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported on Saturday that the Nets are receiving trade interest on guard Cam Thomas from multiple teams. Lewis adds that Brooklyn has reportedly gotten offers for Thomas from Cleveland, Dallas, and New Orleans.

The 20-year-old Thomas was quietly solid in 67 appearances for the Nets last year. He put up 8.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in a mere 17.6 minutes per game. That included double-digit games of 20 points or more.

If Brooklyn is looking to rebuild after the inevitable trades of Durant and Irving, it is unclear why they would also sell off a young asset in Thomas whom they just spent a first-round pick on last year. But nobody knows what the plan is for the Nets after they dealt for veteran Royce O’Neale earlier this summer and were recently linked to an even older player.