Nets’ reported asking price for Kevin Durant revealed

Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets despite Kyrie Irving exercising his player option.

The Nets are working with Durant to accommodate that request. But acquiring Durant won’t come easy for interested teams. The Nets, it seems, are seeking a king’s random in exchange for the 12-time NBA All-Star.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports that the Nets are seeking two All-Star caliber players in addition to a boatload of draft picks. And if a team doesn’t have that to offer, Mannix adds, they will be told to “go out and get it.”

Among the few teams who can offer what the Nets are seeking is the Boston Celtics. However, they were not among the team’s on Durant’s leaked wishlist. And there’s also no indication that the Celtics would even be interested in acquiring the 33-year-old.

Durant is still one of the league’s best scorers and a perennial MVP candidate each year, which will eventually lead to significant interest. But the current asking price may stall any talks the Nets have and further frustrate Durant.