Nets’ reported stance on Kevin Durant trade revealed

The Brooklyn Nets made a franchise-shifting move on Tuesday when they parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, and some have wondered if a teardown of their roster could follow. That does not appear to be the plan, at least at the moment.

Kevin Durant obviously has the highest trade value of any player on Brooklyn’s roster. According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, there has been no indication from Nets general manager Sean Marks that the team will explore potential trades involving Durant.

Durant is said to have a good relationship with Ime Udoka, who is expected to eventually be named the head coach of the Nets. The two worked together when Durant played for USA Basketball and Udoka was an assistant coach. Marks obviously believes that Udoka can help turn some of Brooklyn’s misfortunes around, even if he is leaving the Boston Celtics amid a troubling scandal.

When Durant requested a trade over the summer, one report claimed he did not believe in Marks and Nash. The two-time NBA Finals MVP also likely knew that the Nets were not going anywhere. If that was how he felt, he has been proven right through the early part of the season.

It is possible that the Nets will change their mind about trading Durant, and teams are almost certainly going to inquire about him.