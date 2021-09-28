New Lakers guard explains why he is nicknamed ‘Hillbilly Kobe’

After losing Alex Caruso to free agency this offseason, Los Angeles Lakers fans may have already found their next cult hero.

New Lakers guard Austin Reaves revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he is nicknamed “Hillbilly Kobe.”

“I’m from Arkansas in the middle of nowhere and I grew up on a farm, so it kind of fits,” explained Reaves, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

The 23-year-old Reaves just signed a standard multi-year contract with the Lakers after originally being one of their two-way players. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game in college last season for the Oklahoma Sooners.

We have seen some truly legendary Kobe Bryant-themed nicknames before. But for Reaves to have one while actually playing for the Lakers might just take the cake. Just don’t confuse him with this other similarly-named player.