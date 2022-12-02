Nia Long has harsh message for Boston Celtics

Nia Long had some harsh words for the Boston Celtics during a recent interview.

Long spoke with The Hollywood Reporter for a feature. In the feature, Long discussed the cheating incident involving her longtime fiance, Ime Udoka.

Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire season for having an inappropriate relationship with someone in the workplace. The affair took place despite him being engaged to Long, a famous actress.

In the article, Long did not discuss her relationship status with Udoka. However, she did express disappointment about one thing. She says she wished the Celtics had reached out to her.

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing,” Long said.

The Celtics hired an independent investigator to review the situation. They ended up announcing the season-long suspension for Udoka, who was replaced as head coach by Joe Mazzulla.

Boston, which lost to the Warriors in six games in the NBA Finals last year, is 18-4 this season.