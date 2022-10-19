Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page

Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka.

Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.

Long and Udoka share a son together who was born in November 2011. They became engaged in 2015, but never married.

Long became the target of some public embarrassment when Udoka was suspended by the Boston Celtics for the entire season. Reports say Udoka was involved in an inappropriate affair with a coworker. Long was said to have been “blindsided” by the matter.

Making matters more embarrassing, the woman with whom Udoka was having the affair reportedly handled some of Long’s travel.

Long, 51, is known for her roles in movies such as “Boyz n the Hood,” “The Best Man” and “The Best Man Holiday.” Udoka’s situation has been relatively quiet ever since he was suspended by the Celtics.