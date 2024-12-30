Nick Young takes petty shot at D’Angelo Russell after Lakers trade him

D’Angelo Russell is the one feud that Nick Young still cannot let go.

The former All-Star guard Russell got traded by the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. The Lakers sent Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-player trade headlined by Dorian Finney-Smith going to Los Angeles.

In a post to his X page on Sunday, Russell’s former Lakers teammate Young reacted to the news by taking a victory lap.

“AND STAY OUT… Dnt bring yo a– back to LA,” Young wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

During Russell’s first stint with the Lakers from 2015-17, he was teammates with Young. That period was marred by a very high-profile scandal in which Russell exposed Young in a leaked video for cheating on his then-fiancee, rapper Iggy Azalea.

Young, who is 39 years old now and has not played in the league since 2018, continues to hold that grudge to this day. During an interview earlier in the year, Young took more savage shots at Russell, and he is clearly happy to see Russell getting booted for a second time from LA (where Young still lives).