Nicolas Batum’s wife appears to take another swipe at Clippers via social media

Lily Batum seems to be having another laugh at the expense of the LA Clippers.

The Clippers fell to 0-3 in the James Harden era on Friday night with a humiliating 144-126 loss at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks. The defeat was especially horrid since it was an In-Season Tournament game (with net point differential serving as a tiebreaker in group stage play).

After the loss, Lily, the wife of ex-Clippers forward Nicolas Batum, took an apparent shot at the Clippers via a post to X written in French.

“Some should have understood that the grass is not greener elsewhere,” a rough Google translation of the post read. “You just have to take care of what you already have.”

Certains auraient dû comprendre que l’herbe n’est pas plus verte ailleurs…. Il suffit juste de prendre soin de ce que l’on a déjà pic.twitter.com/sKn58We40d — 𝕃𝕚𝕝𝕪 𝔼.𝔹𝕒𝕥𝕦𝕞🪬 (@LilyEBatum) November 11, 2023

Nicolas, a loyal and productive Clipper over the last several seasons, was part of the return package that went back to the Philadelphia 76ers in the blockbuster trade sending the former MVP Harden to the Clippers. At the time of the trade, Lily took another dig at the Clippers organization over social media.

Interestingly enough though, the trade has worked out nicely so far for the Batums from a basketball standpoint. The 76ers have won their last seven straight games to improve to a smoldering 7-1 on the season (tops in the East). Nicolas just made his Philly debut in a win over Detroit on Friday, posting a 3-3-3 line as a plus-13 in 26 minutes off the bench.

When it comes to the Clippers, three games is far too small of a sample size to make any outstanding pronouncements, and the smart money is still on the team thriving at some point once their four star players figure out how to effectively co-exist. But nobody can doubt that the Clippers are absolutely in the mud right now, and even Harden himself is struggling for answers.