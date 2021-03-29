Look: Norman Powell had awkward moment at tipoff against former team

Norman Powell had a quick opportunity for a revenge game against the team that traded him — perhaps too quick.

Just three days after the Toronto Raptors traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers, Powell returned to Toronto to play against his former team. Old habits die hard, as evidenced by the fact that he lined up on the wrong side for tipoff, trying to line up alongside his former teammates.

norman powell lined up on the wrong side of the jump ball lol pic.twitter.com/U6RVA0tTzM — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) March 28, 2021

Powell got there in the end, but that had to be weird.

It’s been a very strange week overall for the Raptors. The reunion with Powell honestly ranks pretty low on the list of unusual things they’ve had to observe in the rumors around the trade deadline.