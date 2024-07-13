Nuggets’ first-round pick suffers brutal injury blow

Denver Nuggets first-round draft pick DaRon Holmes suffered a brutal injury blow in a recent NBA Summer League game.

Holmes suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Friday’s summer league game, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The injury will likely keep the No. 22 overall pick out for the entire 2024-25 season.

Denver Nuggets No. 22 overall pick DaRon Holmes II has suffered a torn right Achilles tendon, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He’s expected to miss the 2024-25 season. Devastating blow for one of the Nuggets’ promising young pieces. pic.twitter.com/05iQQEAZYV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2024

Holmes appeared to suffer the injury after jumping to try to disrupt a move to the basket against the Clippers.

Here is the video of the reported season ending injury that Denver Nuggets rookie DaRon Holmes II suffered during his NBA Summer League debut. Holmes, who the Nuggets had traded six spots up to acquire, tore his right Achilles tendon, which is expected to sideline him for the… pic.twitter.com/9C4yKC0oPd — SpursReport (@SpursReporter) July 13, 2024

The Nuggets traded up to land Holmes in the draft and appeared to have plans for him to contribute right away. The Dayton product was expected to be a key backup big man, an area the team has tried very hard to upgrade this offseason. This will be a serious blow for them, and it is a real shame for a first-round prospect in Holmes.