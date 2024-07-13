 Skip to main content
Nuggets’ first-round pick suffers brutal injury blow

July 13, 2024
by Grey Papke
The logo of the Denver Nuggets on the court

Feb 5, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; A view of the Denver Nuggets logo on the court prior to the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Nuggets first-round draft pick DaRon Holmes suffered a brutal injury blow in a recent NBA Summer League game.

Holmes suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Friday’s summer league game, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The injury will likely keep the No. 22 overall pick out for the entire 2024-25 season.

Holmes appeared to suffer the injury after jumping to try to disrupt a move to the basket against the Clippers.

The Nuggets traded up to land Holmes in the draft and appeared to have plans for him to contribute right away. The Dayton product was expected to be a key backup big man, an area the team has tried very hard to upgrade this offseason. This will be a serious blow for them, and it is a real shame for a first-round prospect in Holmes.

Article Tags

DaRon HolmesDenver Nuggets
