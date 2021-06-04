Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr. has great comment about Game 6 win

Michael Porter Jr. had a great comment about his Denver Nuggets’ Game 6 win on Thursday night.

The Nuggets beat the Trail Blazers in Portland 126-115 to seal their first-round playoff series. Porter, who had 26 points on six three-pointers, said the Nuggets wanted to end things quickly. Why? They had no interest in facing Damian Lillard in a Game 7.

Michael Porter Jr.: "Nobody is trying to see Damian Lillard, one of the clutchest players ever, in a Game 7." — Royce Young (@royceyoung) June 4, 2021

Lillard had 55 points in a Game 5 loss and is known for some of his clutch heroics. He has the ability to carry a team, and Denver wisely did not want to give him the chance to eliminate them.

Denver will face the winner of the Suns-Lakers series in the next round of the playoffs. At least they won’t have to worry about Lillard anymore.