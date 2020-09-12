 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 12, 2020

Nuggets F says team has reputation for being ‘soft’

September 12, 2020
by Grey Papke

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap made quite the admission about his Denver Nuggets team after their comeback win Friday night.

The Nuggets battled back from 16 points down to force a Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Afterward, Millsap admitted that he knew the team was perceived as “soft” and wanted to shed that label.

The Clippers have fed into that perception a bit, but Denver’s inability to cope with the physicality and defense in the series haven’t helped. Few expected them to come back in Game 5, and even now, the Clippers are expected to close them out.

It’s good to see a bit of fire from Denver. Their coach has contributed as well during the series.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus