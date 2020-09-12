Nuggets F says team has reputation for being ‘soft’

Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap made quite the admission about his Denver Nuggets team after their comeback win Friday night.

The Nuggets battled back from 16 points down to force a Game 6 against the Los Angeles Clippers. Afterward, Millsap admitted that he knew the team was perceived as “soft” and wanted to shed that label.

Paul Millsap on what changed in the game: “They started running their mouth a little bit. It kinda woke us up.” Said they’ve been talking all series. “I know the word is we’re soft. We’re not gonna let these guys come in and push us around. We want to prove a point.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) September 12, 2020

The Clippers have fed into that perception a bit, but Denver’s inability to cope with the physicality and defense in the series haven’t helped. Few expected them to come back in Game 5, and even now, the Clippers are expected to close them out.

It’s good to see a bit of fire from Denver. Their coach has contributed as well during the series.