Opposing NBA player brutally roasts LeBron James fan

One rival NBA player cannot help but laugh at the LeBron Hive.

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was streaming on Twitch this week when he took some time to clown on a fan of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. During James’ appearance at the CrawsOver pro-am event in Seattle over the weekend, one fan attempted to high-five James as he warmed up. That was absolutely hysterical to Barnes, who played the video and brutally roasted the fan for “d–k eating with a hat on” while laughing uncontrollably.

Here is the video of Barnes’ stream (but beware of the bad language).

Scottie Barnes clowns a LeBron James fan 🤣 (via raptorsintellect/TT)pic.twitter.com/f5xNVVDdN2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 23, 2022

James is the biggest player in basketball right now and has been for the vast majority of his 19-year NBA career. That means he has a lot of devoted fans, some of whom can be pretty cringeworthy.

That said, the fan in that video did not do anything particularly over the top other than seek out a high-five (which is pretty standard fan behavior). But he still wasn’t safe from the scorn of Barnes, who continues to be the NBA’s most savage Twitch streamer (even going after rivals directly at times).