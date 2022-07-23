Raptors player throws shade at Joel Embiid while playing video game

One Toronto Raptors player definitely has not forgotten about how Joel Embiid ended his team’s season a few months ago.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was streaming himself on Twitch playing the “NBA 2K” video game this week. Barnes opened up a pack of virtual cards in MyTeam mode and pulled the Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid.

“Ah s–t,” said Barnes in reaction. “[I’m] selling his a– immediately.”

Take a look at the funny video (but beware of the bad language).

For context, player cards can be used in the game or sold for points instead.

Barnes is obviously choosing the latter after Embiid and the 76ers defeated Toronto in the first round of the playoffs last April. It was a contentious series where Barnes even suffered an injury because of Embiid.

