Report: Otto Porter Jr. leaves Warriors for Eastern Conference team

The Golden State Warriors have lost some key role players from their championship squad, and Otto Porter Jr. is the latest one to go.

On Friday, Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reported that Porter Jr. had agreed to a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. What made the decision to sign with the Raptors even more enticing for Porter Jr., according to Haynes, is that Porter Jr.’s wife is from Toronto.

Free agent Otto Porter Jr. — vital member of Golden State Warriors championship team — reached an agreement with the Toronto Raptors on a two-year deal with a player option, league sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/ck81fptKZh — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 1, 2022

Porter Jr. has been a bit of a journeyman during his 13-year NBA career. He has played for the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors. But he played well during his first and only season with Golden State, averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. In 19 postseason games this year, Porter Jr. shot 49.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from three-point range.

The 29-year-old was the third overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and is one of a few Warriors players from their recent championship run who have left this offseason. Gary Payton II signed a three-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, while Juan Toscano-Anderson signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors did sign guard Donte DeVincenzo to a two-year contract Friday. They also re-signed big man Kevon Looney on a three-year deal.

The Raptors may not be done adding to their roster either, as they could be a dark horse to acquire one superstar via trade.