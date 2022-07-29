Report: Paolo Banchero finalizing major endorsement deal

Paolo Banchero has inked a big-time endorsement deal before playing in his first regular season NBA game.

Banchero is finalizing a deal with Jordan Brand, according to a report.

Orlando Magic No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero is finalizing an endorsement deal with Jordan Brand, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 28, 2022

The former Duke star was selected No. 1 overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

Banchero will join a number of current NBA stars who are signed to Jordan Brand, including Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson. Doncic and Williamson attended a Jordan Brand event as ambassadors in Paris during July’s 2022 Quai 54 World Streetball Championship tournament.

Jordan Brand must strongly believe that Banchero is primed for a successful career given their early investment in the young player. While his play on the court is to be determined, Banchero did act like a veteran on social media earlier this offseason.

The 19-year-old shined during his lone season at Duke, averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 39 games. Banchero, a consensus All-American, was also a first-team All-ACC selection and named ACC Rookie of the Year.

In two NBA Summer League games, Banchero averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.