Rookie Paolo Banchero pulls veteran move on Instagram

Paolo Banchero may be a rookie, but he’s acting like a veteran on Instagram.

Banchero decided to enter the fray when he learned that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. The rookie No. 1 overall pick by the Orlando Magic shared a photo on Instagram showing him and KD both wearing Magic jerseys. His caption said “don’t sleep.”

Paolo Banchero's IG story has a photoshop of him and Kevin Durant in Magic jerseys 😅 pic.twitter.com/D48xiyjyMl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 30, 2022

As long as Durant wants a trade, there’s no reason for Banchero not to at least throw his Magic hat in the ring. But there is one problem.

If Brooklyn were to accept a trade offer from Orlando for Durant, Banchero would almost certainly be included. The Magic don’t have a ton of appealing assets otherwise.

Durant is on a four-year contract and available. Expect nearly every team to show some interest in landing him. And we like where Banchero’s head is.