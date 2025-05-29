Pat McAfee’s Pacers speech called out by famous musician

Pat McAfee was called out on social media Thursday by a famous musician for the WWE promo he cut during the Indiana Pacers’ Game 4 win.

Singer John Mellencamp, an Indiana native, decried McAfee’s Game 4 speech at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. in a social media post on Thursday. While Mellencamp did not directly name McAfee, there was no doubt as to who he was referring to as he discussed his experience attending the game.

“The Knicks/Pacers games have been very entertaining for anyone who likes basketball or sports. I attended Game 4 in Indianapolis,” Mellencamp wrote. “I was embarrassed when somebody, under whose direction I don’t know, called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team — and in turn, support our team. The audience booed these people. I’d say that was not Hoosier Hospitality. One could only say it’s poor, poor sportsmanship. I was not proud to be a Hoosier, and I’ve lived here my entire life.

“On behalf of most Hoosiers, I would like to apologize for our poor behavior. I’m sure the Pacers had nothing to do with this smackdown.”

McAfee’s WWE promo appeared to be largely well-received in the building, but not by Mellencamp. Perhaps he was unaware of the reference. McAfee was clearly having fun, and it’s unlikely any of the famous Knicks fans he was targeting took it too seriously.

McAfee has not been shy about wading into controversy. He’s unlikely to be too worried about this, especially since the Pacers went on to win the game.