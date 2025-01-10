Pat Riley has great response for his critics

With lingering questions over Jimmy Butler’s future with the Miami Heat and the organization’s status as a championship contender, team president Pat Riley sent a message to his critics on Thursday.

In an appearance on “The Dan LeBatard Show” Thursday, Riley was asked what he would say to those who feel he is no longer as savvy as he once was, especially after the hated Boston Celtics won the NBA title in 2024. Riley made it very clear that he didn’t care, and pointed out that the Celtics have bested him plenty in the past.

“Whoever’s saying that, I haven’t read it because I am not on any social media site. Not one, and I don’t care, because I have had my a– kicked by the Celtics enough when I was coaching. They’re a great, great team. They put together a great organization. They put together a great team. They’ve broken all the records financially, too, so they’ve committed themselves. New York has gotten better and they’re going for it. Philly’s going for it. We’re going for it, too. This is an important year for the Heat.

“I don’t worry about what critics say. Maybe I am. Maybe I should go somewhere and just put my feet up, but I would then become very compulsive-obsessive about doing something else.”

Riley is embroiled in a standoff with Butler, who is trying to force a trade from Miami after not getting a contract extension. The drama comes as the team is just 18-17 and scuffling for a playoff spot.

Riley had said around Christmas that Butler was not getting traded. Butler demanded a trade shortly after that. The public drama was somewhat unusual for a Riley-led Heat team, and that, combined with the team’s lack of recent progress in the playoffs, led some to question whether Riley still had his fastball.

The legendary Riley clearly is not going anywhere. Trading Butler may be an opportunity for him to reset the franchise for the years ahead.