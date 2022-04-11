Patrick Beverley calls referee ‘trash’ after getting ejected

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley ended his regular season Sunday in perhaps the most Patrick Beverley manner possible.

Beverley was ejected from the regular season finale after picking up a pair of technical fouls. The second came just before halftime, when Beverley said something to one of the officials after making a basket. While it was not clear what Beverley said, the referee felt it was enough to receive a tech.

There was no mistaking what Beverley had to say after the ejection, however. The guard looked bemused and could clearly be seen telling the referee “you’re trash” as he headed off the court.

Pat Bev got ejected in the last game of the season 😅 pic.twitter.com/sDWbdFaVCH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2022

The good news? The game means nothing in terms of playoff positioning. Plus, the Timberwolves were down 22 points at the time of Beverley’s ejection, so he probably would not have seen much action in the second half anyway.

Beverley is no stranger to getting technical fouls. He’s so famous for them that he’s basically passed the trait down to his daughter.