Patrick Beverley leaves Clippers for personal emergency

The Los Angeles Clippers have a second player who has left the NBA Bubble in Orlando due to a personal emergency.

Patrick Beverley left the team on Tuesday for a personal emergency matter, as ESPN’s Malika Andrews first reported.

On Friday, Montrezl Harrell left the bubble for a similar reason.

Players must quarantine for 4-10 days upon returning to the bubble before being allowed to join the team.

The Clippers are without several players currently. In addition to Harrell and Beverley, Ivica Zubac and Landry Shamet have not yet joined the team. Shamet previously tested positive for the coronavirus. The combination of Zubac and Harrell not being with the team could result in Joakim Noah having a larger role.

As for Beverley, he’s averaging 7.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game this season and is recognized as one of the best defensive guards in the league.