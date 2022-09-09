Patrick Beverley responds to Skip Bayless’ tweet about Lakers

Pat Bev is taking some time this week to respond to Skip Bay.

FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless gave his opinion this week on the Los Angeles Lakers’ unlikely Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley partnership. Bayless said that, while Beverley will try to make it work, Westbrook may not because “Russ is about Russ, not winning.”

PatBev will do everything in his professional power to make it work with Russ. But – despite the show Westbrook put on today as PatBev was introduced to the media – he will once again PB's worst enemy if PB starts taking Russ' minutes. Russ is about Russ, not winning. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 7, 2022

Beverley did not quite agree with what Bayless had to say, responding on Twitter by saying, “Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this.”

Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this🙏🏾🏀 https://t.co/HXXTmtEEW8 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 8, 2022

Despite sharing an intense mutual hatred for the past decade, Beverley and Westbrook now find themselves teammates on the Lakers. To this point, the two are playing nice (including with a viral moment from earlier this week), perhaps because it is looking increasingly likely that Westbrook will still be on the team’s roster to start the new season.

As for Bayless, it is hard to take him too seriously here. He is known as perhaps the biggest hater in sports media and has himself prominently feuded with Westbrook in recent months.