Thursday, September 8, 2022

Patrick Beverley responds to Skip Bayless’ tweet about Lakers

September 8, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Bev is taking some time this week to respond to Skip Bay.

FOX Sports personality Skip Bayless gave his opinion this week on the Los Angeles Lakers’ unlikely Russell Westbrook-Patrick Beverley partnership. Bayless said that, while Beverley will try to make it work, Westbrook may not because “Russ is about Russ, not winning.”

Beverley did not quite agree with what Bayless had to say, responding on Twitter by saying, “Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this.”

Despite sharing an intense mutual hatred for the past decade, Beverley and Westbrook now find themselves teammates on the Lakers. To this point, the two are playing nice (including with a viral moment from earlier this week), perhaps because it is looking increasingly likely that Westbrook will still be on the team’s roster to start the new season.

As for Bayless, it is hard to take him too seriously here. He is known as perhaps the biggest hater in sports media and has himself prominently feuded with Westbrook in recent months.

