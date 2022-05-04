Patrick Beverley gets roasted for tweet about Ja Morant

Patrick Beverley is still talking his talk, even while sitting in the living room.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard got roasted this week for a tweet about Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. In Game 2 of their second-round series against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, Morant dropped a playoff career-high 47 points to ignite the Grizzlies to the victory.

Beverley commented about Morant’s 47-point outing, saying that it “didn’t happen in our series.”

47 piece 🤦🏾‍♂️ didn’t happen in our series. Just sayin #Facts — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 4, 2022

Of course, Beverley’s Wolves still lost their first-round series to Morant and the Grizzlies, so his point wasn’t exactly very well taken. From there, it turned into open roast season for Beverley on Twitter.

They got WiFi in Cancun? https://t.co/2R8U2sJ9RL — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) May 4, 2022

I can’t believe this is a real tweet. https://t.co/BYlHIm4QXY — Wildes (@kevinwildes) May 4, 2022

Beverley was Morant’s primary defender during their playoff series, and Morant did “only” average 21.5 points per game with a high of 32 (though with 8.7 rebounds and 10.5 assists per game as well). But Morant still led multiple fourth-quarter comebacks against Minnesota, hit a breathtaking game-winner during Game 5, and ultimately downed Beverley and the Wolves in six games.

As for the Warriors series, Morant dropped 34 points in Game 1 before his eruption in Game 2. The 47-point barrage was probably aided in part though by Gary Payton II, Morant’s main defender this series, going down early with a fractured elbow from a dirty flagrant foul by Dillon Brooks.

Beverley obviously has a real axe to grind with the Grizzlies, as we saw even before their playoff matchup. But with Memphis still playing and Beverley at home watching from the couch, he probably should have sat this one out.