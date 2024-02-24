Patrick Beverley takes shot at Wolves coach Chris Finch over social media

Patrick Beverley is even now turning on his former head coach.

Beverley and the Milwaukee Bucks were victorious on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, staving off a late rally to win 112-107. After the final buzzer, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch apparently walked off the floor without acknowledging Beverley, his one-time player in Minnesota.

Beverley took to X some hours later with shade for Finch, mocking him as a “sore loser.”

“coach finch walks off don’t even say a word,” Beverley wrote along with a laughing emoji. “Sore loser. Belt 2 A$$.”

😂 coach finch walks off don’t even say a word. Sore loser. Belt 2 A$$ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 24, 2024

The former All-Defensive Teamer Beverley played under Finch in Minnesota for one season in 2021-22. Finch started Beverley all throughout that year (including during their meme-able playoff run), and all indications were that the two had a great relationship.

But Beverley is really leaning into the “me and against the world” thing, even more so than he was before. These days, Beverley is beefing with retired players as well as with front office figures. Now his old coach Finch has joined that list too.