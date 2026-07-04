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Patrick Ewing is in talks for NBA coaching job

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Patrick Ewing in a suit
Dec 23, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Georgetown Hoyas head coach Patrick Ewing on the court before the game against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Ewing appears set to return to coaching in the NBA for the first time in nearly a decade.

Ewing is in talks with the Washington Wizards about joining their coaching staff, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Assuming Ewing lands the position, he would give up his current position as an ambassador for the New York Knicks.

This would be Ewing’s first coaching job since his dismissal by Georgetown in 2023. He has plenty of assistant experience at the NBA level, and actually got his first coaching job as a Wizards assistant in 2002.

Ewing has also been an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, and Charlotte Hornets. His stint at Georgetown was less successful, as he went 75-109, but he remains a respected figure around basketball with plenty of knowledge and experience.

The Wizards are feeling ambitious after trading for Trae Young and Anthony Davis last season, though there are still trade rumors surrounding Davis. They have also added AJ Dybantsa as the No. 1 overall pick, an experience Ewing knows well.

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