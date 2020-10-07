Patrick Mahomes’ mom calls out LeBron for walking off court early

LeBron James showed poor sportsmanship when he walked off the court before time expired in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, and Patrick Mahomes’ mother joined the chorus of people who criticized the Los Angeles Lakers star for the move.

Several people took to social media after LeBron walked off the court to rip him for his lack of leadership, and Mahomes’ mother Randi highlighted one such post on her Instagram story. She ripped LeBron, which you can see in the screenshot captured by Egotastic Sports.

“Absolutely!! Real Leaders 1st ones in and Last ones to Leave,” Randi Mahomes wrote.

The Lakers got beat by the Miami Heat 115-104 in Game 3. As Miami was dribbling out the final seconds on the clock, LeBron walked off the floor and made his way toward the tunnel. Some other players followed. Since the shot clock expired with 0.7 seconds left, the Lakers needed to put three substitutes into the game to replace LeBron, Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma. You can see the video of what transpired here.

At the very least, that was a bad look for LeBron and his teammates. No one likes losing, but you should give your opponent the respect of remaining on the court until the game is over. Randi Mahomes is hardly alone with her opinion.