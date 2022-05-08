Patrick Mahomes, Paolo Banchero have great exchange about reporter flub

Patrick Mahomes and Paolo Banchero were briefly one in the same in the eyes of a reporter on Sunday, and the two superstar athletes both seemed to get a kick out of it.

Banchero attended the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium. At one point, he crossed paths with former Formula One driver Martin Brundle. The Sky Sports commentator thought Banchero was Patrick Mahomes, which led to a bit of awkwardness (video here).

Banchero was a good sport about the interaction. He shared the link on Twitter and posted a bunch of laughing emojis.

🤣🤣🤣i’m jus vibing right now man https://t.co/jMzEfYGivb — Paolo Banchero🇮🇹 (@Pp_doesit) May 8, 2022

Mahomes thought it was funny, too.

Bro ain’t no way 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/5qcqjEoc5q — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 8, 2022

Brundle covers F1 racing, so he probably is not familiar with the major U.S. sports. The best part is Banchero is 6-foot-10, which is about six or seven inches taller than Mahomes. The former Duke star is also expected to be one of the top two or three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Brundle will certainly know who he is now.