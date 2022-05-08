 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, May 8, 2022

Patrick Mahomes, Paolo Banchero have great exchange about reporter flub

May 8, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Patrick Mahomes throwing

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes and Paolo Banchero were briefly one in the same in the eyes of a reporter on Sunday, and the two superstar athletes both seemed to get a kick out of it.

Banchero attended the Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium. At one point, he crossed paths with former Formula One driver Martin Brundle. The Sky Sports commentator thought Banchero was Patrick Mahomes, which led to a bit of awkwardness (video here).

Banchero was a good sport about the interaction. He shared the link on Twitter and posted a bunch of laughing emojis.

Mahomes thought it was funny, too.

Brundle covers F1 racing, so he probably is not familiar with the major U.S. sports. The best part is Banchero is 6-foot-10, which is about six or seven inches taller than Mahomes. The former Duke star is also expected to be one of the top two or three picks in the upcoming NBA Draft. Brundle will certainly know who he is now.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus