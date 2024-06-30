Report: 1 team has ‘growing optimism’ about landing Paul George

Paul George’s free agency may be trending one particular way, at least according to a new report.

The Philadelphia 76ers have “growing optimism” that they will be able to sign George, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The Sixers are one of a handful of teams that can offer George a max contract and appear willing to do so.

B/R Sources: There’s growing optimism the Philadelphia 76ers will land Paul George in free agency. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2024

There are no indications that this is a done deal or anything close to it. However, the 76ers have been consistently linked to George, and we know they have the finances to make the move happen. The question is whether George wants to move back east, or whether he would prefer to stay on the West Coast and take less money to remain with a Clippers team that has not gone all-out to keep him.

George is said to be prioritizing a fourth year on his contract at age 34. That is a risky proposition for the 76ers, but one they appear willing to do in order to get another star to operate alongside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.