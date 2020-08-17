Paul George admits Clippers were out of sync at times

The Los Angeles Clippers won their first playoff game of 2020 on Monday, but it didn’t come completely cleanly.

The Clippers got out to an early 10-0 lead but ended up trailing by the end of the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in their first-round playoff game. The Clippers wound up securing a 118-110 to go up 1-0 in the series.

Paul George had 27 points in the contest and acknowledged after the game that the team was out of sync at times.

“Yeah, we had moments. We had moments and I think it showed. But that’s the thing — we know where we want to get to. We know this is a process. We didn’t expect to come out here and go 16-0 — that’s the goal — but we’re smarter than that, we understand what’s at stake,” George told Lisa Salters.

That’s the thing — it doesn’t matter if they have some down moments so long as they win each series. That’s what Kawhi Leonard learned last year with the Toronto Raptors when the eventual champions fell behind in the playoffs against both the Sixers and Bucks before coming back to win their series.

As for the Clippers, this was their first time in Orlando playing with a full group after guys like Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams missed time. The Clippers are among the favorites to win the championship.