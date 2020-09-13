Paul George reveals Clippers’ mindset after blowing Game 6

The pressure is growing on the Los Angeles Clippers after another blown lead in Game 6, but Paul George is insisting that the mood is good.

The Clippers blew a 19-point second half lead, the second straight game they blew a huge lead in a closeout game. It means they will go to Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets, and given the circumstances, the pressure on the team to avoid a historic collapse will be huge.

According to George, the team’s mood is positive, and there’s no panic despite the nature of the back-to-back losses.

Paul George on the Clippers’ mood in the locker room: “We’re still in the driver’s seat. It’s no panic mode.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 13, 2020

“It’s not panic mode.”* — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 13, 2020

The Clippers can still win Game 7 and essentially put this in the past. George is saying all the right things with that in mind. If they don’t, though, they will never live this down. They led by 16 in Game 5 and 19 in Game 6 and did not win either. This is a team built to win a title now. If they don’t — especially in this fashion — it will go down as one of the NBA’s more infamous playoff collapses.

George scored 33 points in the Game 6 loss, but was a -23. He’ll need to step up his all-around game like he did earlier in the series to push the Clippers past Denver in Game 7.