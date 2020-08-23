Paul George comments on his playoff struggles

Paul George offered a blunt assessment of his playoff struggles this year.

George has shot the ball poorly for the Los Angeles Clippers through four games against the Dallas Mavericks. He’s averaged just 11.3 points on 21 percent shooting, including 16 percent on threes, in the Clippers’ past three games.

George recognizes how much his poor play has hindered the team.

“To be honest, in hindsight, if I shoot the ball better, this series would be a lot different,” George said Sunday, via The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

George gave credit to Luka Doncic for playing well and the Mavs’ for their defense.

“If I make shots this serious could be a little different. That’s the obvious of course and that’s just what it comes down to. But give them credit. They’re defending, they’re shooting the ball. Luka is playing phenomenal,” George said via Andrew Greif.

George shot 3-for-14 including 1-for-7 on threes during Sunday’s 135-133 loss to Dallas. He scored just nine points in 45 minutes.

Instead of going up 3-1 in the first-round playoff series, the Clippers are now tied 2-2 with the Mavericks. The Clippers got 32 points from Kawhi Leonard and 36 points from Lou Williams on Sunday. It was George who failed to deliver, and now he’s concerning himself with his haters.