Paul George addresses his Instagram message to the haters

Paul George raised some eyebrows with a profane social media post that seemed to serve as a message for his haters. After Friday night’s playoff win, he doubled down, albeit a bit more politely.

George said his confrontational Instagram post was simply his way of showing he’s not caught up in what others think.

Paul George on his Instagram post yesterday: “I think people get so caught up with what other people think. I’m Paul George. I don’t care to be anybody else. … I am who I am. You either love it or you don’t. Simple as that.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) August 22, 2020

Fair enough. It was down to George to respond after an underwhelming Game 2 that saw him go just 4/17 from the field. Game 3 was not much better, as George shot just 3/16 (18.8 percent) from the field while contributing only 11 points. However, unlike in Game 2, his Los Angeles Clippers managed to escape with a victory.

George still has plenty of skeptics out there. The Clippers can probably skate by the Mavericks without him at his best, but he’ll have to improve against better opponents. As long as he can do that, he’ll be able to silence his critics on the floor without resorting to social media posts.