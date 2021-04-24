Paul George says he wants to retire with Clippers

He may be giving off “The Boy Who Cried Wolf” vibes at this point, but Paul George is once again declaring his loyalty.

After the Clippers beat the Houston Rockets on Friday, the star forward said that he would like to retire with the team.

“I’m at a great comfort level,” said George, per SI’s Farbod Esnaashari. “This is home. I hope I can retire here.

“We want to be great,” the 30-year-old added. “We see the goal after every clip we watch. At the end of the scout, there’s a trophy.”

George’s claim may be met with some skepticism. After all, he has made similar assertions of loyalty at previous stops only to leave not long after making them.

But there is reason to believe that George is being genuine this time around. He is a Los Angeles-area native, having grown up in nearby Palmdale, Calif. George also recently signed a four-year extension with the Clippers that will keep him in town through at least 2024.

The 30-year-old is often roasted for frequently switching teams. But he may be getting his chance with the Clippers to finally put that reputation to rest.