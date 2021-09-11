Paul Pierce has love for Ray Allen despite ex-Celtics feuds

The relationship between the three stars of the 2008 Boston Celtics has often been contentious, with most of it centering around Ray Allen. Paul Pierce, however, is not going to be one of those throwing his ex-teammate under the bus.

Pierce and Allen were together Friday at the awards gala that precedes Saturday’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where Pierce will be one of the 16 inductees. Allen was on hand as one of the presenters for Chris Bosh, who is also set to be enshrined. The fact that the two met was notable considering the 2008 Celtics have excluded Allen from previous reunions.

Pierce made very clear that he didn’t hold a grudge against his former teammate, and even appeared in a video with Allen.

"We always gonna be brothers." @paulpierce34 keeps it real with him and Ray Allen pic.twitter.com/QyQPbvFX8o — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 11, 2021

The basis of the feud that still exists is largely between Allen and Kevin Garnett, who never got over Allen’s decision to leave for rivals Miami in 2012. Pierce has never had much of an issue with Allen publicly, and whatever issues they may have had seemed to have been smoothed out as of two years ago.

Garnett will be on hand as Pierce’s presenter, meaning all three will be in the same room Saturday. It will be intriguing to see if they cross paths and put their issues behind them as their former coach has suggested.