Paul Pierce sued over alleged gambling debt

Paul Pierce is facing a lawsuit from a man who claims the former NBA star owes him a hefty sum of money.

According to documents that were obtained by TMZ, a man named Stephen Carmona claims he loaned Pierce $150,000 and the Hall of Famer never paid him back. Carmona says Pierce asked for the money when he showed up to Carmona’s house on Jan. 27 and wanted to take part in a poker game Carmona was hosting.

The lawsuit states that Pierce lost $140,000 while playing and gave the remaining $10,000 back to Carmona. He allegedly told Carmona he would pay him back within a week.

The following week, Pierce showed up to Carmona’s house again and supposedly asked for another loan even though he had not paid Carmona back for the previous one. Carmona says he gave Pierce another $40,000 and that Pierce said he would pay him back the full $180,000.

Carmona says he has not seen a dime of the $180,000 “despite multiple requests for repayment.” He is seeking the full amount from Pierce plus interest.

Pierce played 19 seasons in the NBA. He earned nearly $200 million on the court, so he should have no problem paying off a $180,000 debt. This is not the first time he has been sued since he retired.