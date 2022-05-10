Pelicans fan favorite made funniest surprise appearance on ‘Inside the NBA’

Even if the New Orleans Pelicans have been eliminated from the playoffs, Jose Alvarado is still finding a way to sneak in for steals.

The Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, who became a fan favorite this season, made the funniest surprise cameo Monday on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.” As Kenny Smith raced to the studio’s “Big Board” while dribbling a basketball, Alvarado appeared out of nowhere and stole the ball away. Take a look.

"Grand theft Alvarado!"@AlvaradoJose15 got the steal on @TheJetOnTNT in Studio J 🤣 pic.twitter.com/potDB1PTvC — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 10, 2022

The sneak-behind steal became Alvarado’s patented move as a rookie this season, earning him the nickname of “Grand Theft Alvarado.” Alvarado would often hide in the backcourt during possession changes and surprise opposing ballhandlers like he was wearing Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak.

Of course, Smith, who is 57 years old and hasn’t played since 1997, didn’t pose much of a challenge for Alvarado. But Alvarado has also victimized some of the biggest stars in the NBA with his purloining ways.