Funny photo of Boban Marjanovic driving team bus goes viral

Charles Barkley has famously said that he doesn’t think Kevin Durant is a bus driver. But let’s see what Barkley has to say about Boban Marjanovic.

A hilarious photo of the Houston Rockets big man Marjanovic went viral on Sunday. The photo, shared by Sports Illustrated’s Farbod Esnaashari, showed Marjanovic driving Houston’s team bus. Check it out.

Boban is driving the Rockets' team bus 😂 pic.twitter.com/hNXRDdMBzg — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) January 15, 2023

Marjanovic and the Rockets were in Los Angeles to face the Clippers (Marjanovic’s old team) on Sunday afternoon. The Clippers won by a 121-100 blowout final as Marjanovic played just two minutes off Houston’s bench (with one rebound, one turnover, and no other stats to his name).

The 7-foot-4 Marjanovic was likely just posing in the bus driver’s seat and not actually driving the Rockets (who face the Lakers in the same arena on Monday night) back to their hotel. But he continues to be the NBA’s biggest and most beloved meme (as we already saw a few months ago when a great video of Marjanovic partying went viral).

