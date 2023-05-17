Report: Pistons may favor 1 head coach candidate

The Detroit Pistons do not have the highest-profile head coach opening in the NBA, but they may be ready to fill it.

Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie is believed to be the favored choice of GM Troy Weaver for the vacant position, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Ollie presently coaches the Overtime Elite league for top prep players.

Ollie has been consistently linked to the Pistons since Dwane Casey announced his decision to step aside at the end of the season. He has never been a head coach in the NBA, but did lead UConn to a national title in 2014.

There had been some suggestions that the Pistons might try to make a run at former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams after his firing. However, they would probably struggle to land him at this point considering the other jobs that are now available.