Report: Pistons still open to trading No. 1 pick after deciding on Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham has long been considered the favorite to be the top overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and the Detroit Pistons have decided they are going to make that happen. Of course, that assumes they use the pick for themselves.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Pistons are planning to take Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night. However, Detroit has continued to receive offers from teams that are looking to move up the board. If a team blows the Pistons away, they are reportedly still open to making a trade.

Trade offers to move up the board — including to No. 1 — continue to come, so there's always the possibility that a proposal could blow the Pistons away. But if they're taking the pick for themselves at No. 1 tonight, they're taking Cade Cunningham, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qYbIEvOeTL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021

Cunningham played one season at Oklahoma State and was the Big 12 Player of the Year. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season. The Pistons were the only team he planned to visit with leading up to the draft.

It would likely take a massive offer to convince the Pistons to trade Cunningham. Several teams have reportedly expressed interest in the top pick, but Detroit is clearly content to take Cunningham.