Pistons had hilarious way of trolling Kyrie Irving at free throw line

The Detroit Pistons did their homework with Kyrie Irving coming into town over the weekend.

The Pistons went viral during Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets for their hilarious way of trolling Irving at the free throw line. As Irving stepped to the stripe in the fourth quarter, Pistons game operations put up an image of a spinning globe on the JumboTron for his first attempt. They then put up an image that read, “Happy Hannukah” during Irving’s second attempt (per Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports).

Irving attracted infamy in 2017 when he voiced a belief that the Earth is flat (hence the spinning globe image). Meanwhile, Irving also sparked an outcry earlier this year when he tweeted out a link to an antisemitic movie. He was suspended by the Nets for doing so and ultimately lost a major sponsorship (hence the “Happy Hanukkah” image).

Still, Irving was unfazed by the troll job and hit both free throws (perhaps because he wouldn’t have really been able to see the JumboTron from the free throw line). The Nets also went on to win the game 124-121. But those Pistons certainly know how to clown opponents during their free throws.