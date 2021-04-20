PJ Tucker not happy about controversial foul call in overtime

PJ Tucker was not happy about a controversial foul call the referees made in overtime of his Milwaukee Bucks’ 128-127 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Tucker was called for a questionable foul as Devin Booker rose up for a shot attempt with the game tied at 127 in the final second. Booker was given two free throw attempts and made one of two. The foul call with 0.3 seconds left effectively left the Bucks with no time left.

D-Book gets fouled at the buzzer in OT and makes a free throw to beat Bucks pic.twitter.com/cRjo1f39KE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2021

Tucker felt that foul call was inconsistent with the way the rest of the game had been called.

P.J. Tucker: "It is what is. They made a call. I think in that situation, it's a tough call to make. Tied game, overtime, from all the plays that happened before, how the way the game was being officiated, I think that's a really tough call." — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 20, 2021

How can you blame Tucker for being upset? The call pretty much cost the Bucks the game.