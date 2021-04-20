 Skip to main content
PJ Tucker not happy about controversial foul call in overtime

April 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

PJ Tucker Devin Booker foul call

PJ Tucker was not happy about a controversial foul call the referees made in overtime of his Milwaukee Bucks’ 128-127 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

Tucker was called for a questionable foul as Devin Booker rose up for a shot attempt with the game tied at 127 in the final second. Booker was given two free throw attempts and made one of two. The foul call with 0.3 seconds left effectively left the Bucks with no time left.

Tucker felt that foul call was inconsistent with the way the rest of the game had been called.

How can you blame Tucker for being upset? The call pretty much cost the Bucks the game.

