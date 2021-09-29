Rajon Rondo has hilarious reaction to LeBron James, Anthony Davis missing him

Rajon Rondo returned to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason after spending a year elsewhere, and his veteran teammates are happy to have him back. LeBron James and Anthony Davis had high praise for Rondo this week, and the point guard was emotionally moved — kind of.

A reporter told Rondo on Tuesday that LeBron and Davis specifically mentioned how much Rondo was missed on last year’s Lakers team. The 35-year-old had a hilarious reaction.

Rondo’s reaction to hearing LeBron and AD missing him last season lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/OHVO6ye5mx — LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) September 28, 2021

Rondo helped the Lakers win an NBA title two years ago, so it makes sense that players who were on that team are happy to have him back. Davis in particular really seemed to miss Rondo when he was gone.

The Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster trade this offseason, so Rondo isn’t expect to play a huge role. He will, however, provide valuable veteran depth and injury insurance.