Famous rapper has hilarious reaction to Cavs player who looks like him

One famous rapper had to do a double take during a recent Cleveland Cavaliers game.

Cavs guard Kyle Guy came off the bench during preseason play against the Indiana Pacers over the weekend, scoring five points in ten minutes. The Cavs would win the game 110-94 and decided to feature Guy in their tweet about the game.

Rapper Jack Harlow had a hilarious reaction to the tweet, writing incredulously in response, “B—h is that me” (profanity edited by LBS).

For Harlow, who is known for such hits as “Whats Poppin” and “Tyler Herro,” the resemblance is definitely a strong one. It is especially so ever since the former University of Virginia star Guy went with the moptop look.

Unfortunately for Guy, being Harlow’s twin did not end up doing him much good. He was waived by the Cavs shortly after the preseason finale. But at least Guy is still better off than this NBA player that Harlow once got into hot water.

Photo: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC