Raptors forward blasts reporter over recent trade rumors

It has officially become personal for one Toronto Raptors player.

Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was streaming himself playing a video game this week when he took a moment to rip Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. Barnes noticed that Fischer was following him on Instagram and went in.

“Why is Jake L. Fischer following me?” said Barnes. “Nah, there’s no way the man thinks it’s cool to follow me after he’s putting out bad reports. It’s sick. Talking about my boy wanting a trade? It’s sick, bro. Sickening. You gotta do better, fam.”

Here is the video.

Scottie Barnes, legend, is also sick of Jake Fisher spreading OG rumours. Portland podcasters in the mud. https://t.co/KTxweUWjtL — Kate 4 Barnes & Birds (@KateBDoll) June 15, 2022

Barnes is referring to the report Fischer had recently shared about Raptors teammate OG Anunoby. Fischer suggested that Anunoby might be unhappy in Toronto and eyeing a trade (though Fischer noted in his report from the start that Anunoby had not expressed any discontent to the team directly).

A subsequent report from a different journalist suggested that the Raptors are not, in fact, looking to trade the 24-year-old Anunoby. Though Barnes just completed his first season in Toronto, he clearly has his teammate’s back as well.