Top Eastern Conference trade target appears to be off the market

June 13, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Sep 25, 2017; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri during a press conference at media day at the BioSteel Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Opposing NBA teams may have to keep their search for offseason upgrades within the United States.

According to a report Monday by HoopsHype, the Toronto Raptors are not looking to trade forward OG Anunoby. The report adds that a substantial trade package, likely involving a significant upgrade at center or a top-ten draft pick, would be required for Toronto to even consider moving Anunoby.

The 24-year-old Anunoby has blossomed into a marquee two-way threat for the Raptors. Though mostly a defensive specialist when he was drafted in 2017, Anunoby just averaged 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists a game this season, which were all career-bests.

There have been reports in recent weeks alleging that Anunoby has become unhappy with his role in Toronto. But it does appear to be anything serious enough for the Raptors to legitimately entertain trading him.

