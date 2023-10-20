Raptors sign notable former Duke champion

A former Duke champion is heading north of the border.

The Raptors announced on Friday that they have signed former top-ten draft pick Justise Winslow, per Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports. Toronto is waiving center Makur Maker in a corresponding move.

The versatile forward Winslow spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game but made just 29 appearances due to an ankle injury (which Winslow seemed to be at odds with Portland’s medical staff about).

Once a key starter on the Duke team that won it all in 2015, Winslow is a long, switchable wing who defends well and can make plays in the halfcourt. That fits in perfectly with what the Raptors like to do in the mold of players like Scottie Barnes and OG Anunoby. Winslow should get a chance to crack Toronto’s rotation along with this fellow newcomer.