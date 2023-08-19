James Harden changing stance on training camp plans?

James Harden’s relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers is completely toxic, but there are growing questions about what each side intends to do about it. Harden, for his part, may be formulating a new plan.

Previous reports have indicated that Harden has no plans to show up for training camp, but that may be changing. A new report from Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports suggests that Harden will show up after all because of the “chaos” it would cause.

“Why would he not? When you know the chaos he could bring just by showing up,” a source familiar with Harden’s camp told Goodwill.

If Harden is considering showing up, the reasons are probably more complex than what is stated here. One issue is a notable clause in the CBA that could rob Harden of some leverage.

Harden is already causing headaches for the 76ers without really doing anything yet. He is obviously plotting how to make things worse for the organization until he gets the trade he wants.